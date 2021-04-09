Kenya: Reports - Anerlisa Muigai Splits With Tanzanian Hubby

Could Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai have parted ways with Tanzanian musician and hubby Ben Pol?

These are some of the questions on the lips of the followers of the couple on social media after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Worse, Muigai, who is known to make public anything that appears to bother her also scrapped off her husband's name on her social media bio, while removing the title, 'Wife to Ben Pol'.

The couple got married barely a year ago in a secret wedding and are reportedly expecting their first child.

According to Millard Ayo, a Tanzanian blogger and radio host, Ben Pol has already filed for divorce at a Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam, but the reason behind his move is yet to be established.

On Tuesday, the Nero C.E.O dropped Ben Pol's official name "Mnyang'anga" from her social media platforms where she used to identify herself as "Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang'anga".

The Keroche heiress adopted Ben Pol's name back in January this year, months after their private wedding.

She has also unfollowed her husband on the platform.

Even though in the past the Nero C.E.O warned against speculation around her life unless she confirms it, her followers and fans cannot ignore the latest development surrounding her marriage.

Last month, she shared a cryptic message with her fans on social media hinting that she might be expecting her first child with her husband.

On Monday, she was back to social media and with some good news after she flaunted her growing baby bump.

Through her Insta stories, Anerlisa shared a video of herself holding the bump and captioned it, "How I feel today."

She had earlier shared a video while at the Nairobi Hospital and captioned it, "Not every time you go to the hospital is bad news, God is good is all I can say new hair".

"Feeling blessed with my mum in NH," she added.

She went on to share another video clip that highlighted all the pregnancy symptoms and stages, making clear her current status.

"Husband to dad, wife morning sickness, fatigue, boob tenderness, gas, stretch marks, weight gain, feet swelling, prenatal, no sleep, braxton hicks, cravings, water breaking, contractions, and labour."

Earlier this year, she confirmed that she was ready to start a family with Pol.

In an interview with Mwanaspoti, Anerlisa said, "I would love to have three kids, and we have spoken to everyone we would love it like that."

Ben Pol and Anerlisa got engaged in 2019 after dating for a while.