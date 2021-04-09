Liberia: 31 Persons Arrested in Connection to Maryland Violence

Plebo — Thirty one persons who were arrested for rioting in both Pleebo and Harper in the aftermath of the death of 22-year-old Mordecial Nyemah have been charged and sent to court, police have announced.

They were charged Thursday, April 8 for robbery, arson, attempted murder among others, and were later remanded at the Zwedru Palace of Correction awaiting court trial. Police said they were transferred to Zwedru because the prison in Harper was vandalized during last week's riot.

"We are hoping for change of venue for the both cases to Grand Gedeh to be trial there during the May Term of court,"Cllr. Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh,Assistant Minister for Litigation Ministry of Justice said.

"We now await the homicide case and investigation to be concluded shortly.

I am currently in Maryland to ensure that a special Grand jury is set up to indict those two groups if individuals," he added.