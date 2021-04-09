Sierra Leone: President Bio Signs Book of Condolence for the Late Vice President Albert Joe Demby

8 April 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has signed the book of condolence for the late former Vice President Albert Joe Demby who died on 20 March 2021.

Dr Demby was born in 1934 in Gerihun, Bo District, Southern Sierra Leone.

He served as the Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone from 29 March 1996 to 25 May 1997, under the late President Alhaji Ahmad Tejan Kabbah (February 16, 1932 - March 13, 2014).

He will be buried on Sunday 11 April 2021 in his town of Gerihun, some 259 kilometers from the capital city, Freetown.

