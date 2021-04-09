Cameroon: Marc Vivien Foe Award 2021 - Toko Ekambi Shortlisted

The final trio will be chosen by a committee of journalists and published on April 29, 2021.

Karl Toko Ekambi is among the 11 players selected for the 2021 edition of the Marc-Vivien Foe Award. The list was made public on Tuesday April 6, 2021 by French media outlets RFI and France 24. The prize rewards the best African player who has played in the French Ligue during the 2021-2021 season. The 11 contenders are on the race to succeed Nigeria's Victor Osimehen winner of RFI-France 24 Marc-Vivien Foe 2020 Prize. The Indomitable Lions forward, winner of the 2018 edition of the Marc-Vivien Foe Award is set to imitate the exploits of Côte d'Ivoire's Gervinho (winner 2010, 2011). The final trio will be chosen by a committee of journalists and published on April 29, 2021.

Among the contenders are Senegalese Boulaye Dia (Reims) current best scorer of Ligue 1 with 14 goals, Congo's Gael Karkuta, author of a remarkable season with Lens (nine goals and nine passes), and attacker of Montpellier, Andy Delort (10 goals and nine decisive passes). The winner might come from these three and even on the Lyon duo made up ogf Tino Kadewere (10 goals, three decisive passes) and Karl Toko Ekambi (12 goals and six decisive passes). There is the surprise presence of Mozambique's Reinildo current leader in Ligue 1 with Lilles. There are also Algerian players like Metz Farid Boulaya et Alexandre Oukidja, PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye Gueye, Morocco's Nayef Aguerd (Rennes) and Cote d'Ivoires Seko Fofana. Since 2011 the trophy for the best African player for Ligue 1 bears the name of Marc-Vivien Foe in honour to the Indomitable Lions who died on June 26, 2003 on the pitch in the Gerland Stadium in Lyon. Foe played for Racing Club of Lens and Olympiqe Lyonnais.