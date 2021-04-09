Mauritius: Covid-19 - Second Dose Vaccination Programme to Kickstart On 10 April 2021

press release

As from 10 April 2021, the vaccination programme will kickstart for those who are due to receive their second dose of vaccine, stated the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 412 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID-19 testing centres; 92 in quarantine centres; and 35 through random testing. As at date, a total of 140 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 393.

He pointed out that some 1 472 PCR tests results have been obtained with no positive cases detected, adding that since the last 24 hours, seven positive cases have been identified.

Furthermore, he stated that some 2 884 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, out of which 258 tests through the contact tracing exercise in Highlands, Bel Air, and Trou d'Eau Douce; around 1 853 tests through random testing in specific regions of the country; and 773 in COVID-19 testing centres. PCR tests were also effected in different regions, namely Trianon, Port Louis, Highlands, Rivière des Anguilles, and Souillac, he said, while indicating that there are currently 2 233 persons in quarantine centres.

The Minister also dwelt on the case of one patient who was admitted at Dr AG Jeetoo Hospital and who was tested positive. The patient, he underlined, was in a quarantine centre and had to be treated at the hospital in an isolation ward, where he was tested positive to COVID-19.

As regards patients receiving treatment, Minister Jagutpal highlighted that one patient is under ventilator and in a stable condition at the New ENT Hospital, while five dialysis patients are in severe condition at the Souillac Hospital.

In addition, Dr Jagutpal reiterated that it is the responsibility of every citizen not to hold any mass gathering so as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and to observe all sanitary and precautionary measures. He warned those not abiding by strict measures in place, adding that the Mauritius Police Force will take necessary actions against them.