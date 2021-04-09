Liberia: Bong County Man, 41, 'Admits' Murdering Wife of Nine Children in Jealous Rage

8 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Bong County — A 41-year-old man Thursday admitted during police preliminary investigation murdering his wife with a cutlass in a fit of jealousy.

The killing took place on March 31 in Mano Wainsue, Jorquelleh District Two, the accused's town, where he and wife have been residing for the past 15 years, family sources told police.

Dolo Kollie was arrested Wednesday, April 7 after he killed his wife of nine children, Hawa Yarkpawolo, 43.

Police said Dolo had a big argument with his wife on the night of her death. He accused her of having an affair with another man in the nearby town.

During the argument, he beat his wife, who then decided to divorce him. "The accused was angry at his wife for divorcing him," police said. "He then killed her by chopping her neck five times with a cutlass."

After killing her, he fled the scene. The victim's body was found the same day by her younger sister when she went to ask for her. The sister reported the discovery to the town chief who later informed the police.

Dolo was arrested one week after in Botota, Kokoyah Statutory District after police launched a manhunt operations.

