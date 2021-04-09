Liberia: Anti-Money Laundering Delegation Urges Collaboration

8 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — A visiting delegation of the Inter-Government Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) has congratulated the CBL for its continuous support to GIABA over the years and its commitment to AML/CFT (Anti-money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism) in Liberia and also spoke of the need for collaboration between CBL and Financial Intelligence Unit of Liberia (FIUL) for the mutual benefit of the two institutions.

The Director-General of GIABA, Hon. Justice Aba Kimelabalou said the visit is an advocacy mission to encourage political leaders to provide support for the AML/CFT in the country based on a recommendation by the Evaluation and Compliance Group (ECG) of GIABA on the lack of progress with regard to the pending legislations.The legislations, he said include the Financial Intelligence Agency draft Act and MoneyLaundering, Terrorist Financing, Preventive Measures and Proceeds of Crime draft Act; and theFinancial Intelligence Unit (FIU) which is experiencing the lack of resources. He also spoke of the lack of progress on the National Risk Assessment (NRA), which is also a resource issue.

Director General Kimelabalou also emphasizedthat there is a need for Liberia to make progress at addressing these deficiencies, given the fact that the country is due to undertake its second Mutual Evaluation in 2022.

He said GIABA will continue to support Liberia to ensure that the outstanding deficiencies are adequately addressed.

For his part, the Director of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Mr. Modibbo R. Hamman Tukur, stressed the need for collaboration between the CBL and the FIUL. The success of the FIUL, he noted, largely depends on the support from the CBL. Mr. Tukur also disclosed that NFIU and the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) of Ghana are sponsoring FIUL membership to the Egmont Group; an international organization of national FIUs that facilitates cooperation and intelligence sharing between national FIUs toinvestigate and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

