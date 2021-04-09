Malawi: Govt Punishes Teachers Union of Malawi

8 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government says it has stopped collecting membership fee from teachers on behalf of teachers on behalf of Teachers Union of Malawi.

The move will strangle TUM of over K450 million per year.

Government deducts teacher's K500 individual membership fee at source on behalf of Teachers Union of Malawi.

TUM has a membership of 76000, translating into K38 million a month, which is K456 million a year.

"There has never been any audit on this money and Tum has never been accountable... government has decided to give this money back to its owners,it's up to them to give it to Tum," a government official said.

Meanwhile, the government has obtained a court injunction, to force teachers stop their strike over covid-19 risk allowances.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.