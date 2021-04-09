Tunisia: Viamobile Launches Its 'Swared' Product

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian company, specialised in alternative payment solutions, Viamobile obtained, on Thursday, the final approval from the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) to exercise the activity of payment establishment.

To this end, Viamobile is launching its innovative product "Swared", which is a network of approved agents and a technological solution that will enable all Tunisians to carry out financial transactions in the simplest possible way, the company said in a statement published in Tunis. The aim is to make payments accessible to everyone, everywhere and at any time.

Swared is a 100% Tunisian solution that will allow, in real time, the payment and withdrawal of money, the instantaneous transfer of money from person to person, and the payment of bills (water, electricity, telephone, etc...) and telephone recharging. It will also allow for sports betting and the repayment of micro-credit instalments.

Thanks to a network of 1,000 agents throughout the country, during the first launch phase, Swared aims to be a local player with the objective of reaching all Tunisians, particularly students, senior citizens and the unbanked, whose access to financial institutions is limited.

The launch of Swared is also in line with the de-cashing logic that the Tunisian authorities have been pursuing for nearly five years.

"Viamobile's ambition is to become the reference player in the aspiration of cash in Tunisia. This rationalisation of the use of cash is in line with Tunisia's policy of de-cashing.

Created in 2009, Viamobile contributes to the digital transformation of payment services of renowned financial institutions and aims today to become the reference actor in the aspiration of cash in Tunisia.