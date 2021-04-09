Tunisia Authorises Use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi announced Thursday that Tunisia authorised the use of American COVID-19 vaccine Johnson and Johnson.

He was speaking to reporters on the fringes of a ceremony held at the Mongi Slim Hospital in la Marsa, on the occasion receiving two field hospitals from the USA.

Tunisia authorised the use of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which will allow, according to him, «to accelerate the pace of vaccination.»

«Tunisia will receive 1.5 million doses of this American vaccine as part of the African vaccination initiative,» he added.

The European Medicines Agency authorised the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on March 11.

It is the fourth most used in the European Union after Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.