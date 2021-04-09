Tanzania: Pccb Holds Ari Tutor

8 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kagera Region is investigating a sexual corruption case involving a tutor at Maruku Agricultural Research Training Institute (ARI).

Kagera Regional PCCB Chief, Mr John Joseph named the suspect as Cleophace Kyaragaine (59), a tutor at ARI Maruku, in Bukoba Rural District.

"Initial investigations established that for quite a long time, the suspect (Kyaragaine), had been demanding sexual favours from a student at ARI Maruku (name withheld), threatening her that unless she concedes to his demand he would make sure that she fails in her final examinations," he said.

Expounding, he said on April 3, this year, PCCB officials laid a trap and caught the suspect red handed in a guest house in Bukoba Municipal Council demanding sex from the student, adding that the suspect would be taken to court when investigations were completed.

Despite efforts by various non-governmental organisations and the government in Tanzania to curb all form of sexual crimes, there are still rampant incidents of rape, beatings, sexual corruption, abuse, early pregnancies and marriages. Reports show that violence against women and girls remains one of the most widespread human rights violations.

It knows no social, economic or national boundaries. It threatens the health, dignity, safety and freedom of its victims, yet it remains blanketed in a culture of silence.

According to health experts, victims of violence can undergo sexual and reproductive health consequences, including unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortion, sexually transmitted infections and even death

