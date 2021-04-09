Tanzania: Tourism Ministry Paid Wasafi Sh140 Million Without Any Agreement Says Cag

8 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has shown discrepancies in the payments which were made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism paid to Wasafi Media saying there was no signed agreement between the two parties.

The ministry is believed to have paid Sh140 million to the media house as payment to artistes who were supposed to serve as brand ambassadors to promote local tourism in Six regions.

Speaking at a news conference today, April 8, in Dodoma the CAG, Charles Kichere said: The ministry paid Sh140 million to Wasafi Media for artists who would promote local tourism in six regions, however no agreement was signed between the ministry and Wasafi company and failed to verify the scope and service provided by Wasafi company."

He said the amount of money paid to Wasafi was not in line with the guidelines for public spending.

He noted that one of the shortcomings identified in the establishment of the Urithi Festival was that it did not have documents submitted for audit on the expenditure as well as Sh487 million was sent to seven other institutions and that no documents were submitted to prove such expenditure.

"The expenditure of Sh585 million paid by the tourism development levy fund was not properly documented and failed to verify the legitimacy of the payment," he said.

