Rwanda: Kwibuka27 - FIFA President Joins Rwandans in Commemoration

Gianni Infantino, President of the world football governing body (Fifa), has become the latest world leader to convey a message of solidarity to the local football community as Rwanda commemorates, for the 27th time, the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Football is one of the sporting disciplines that were hugely devastated by the atrocities that claimed over one million lives 27 years ago.

In a letter addressed to Rwanda football federation (Ferwafa) President, Jean-Damascène Sekamana, Infantino said he was among the many people observing the International Day of Reflection, especially in memory of the Tutsi victims killed during the genocide.

"It is a time to remember the over one million victims, ensuring that this tragedy is never forgotten and will never happen again, and to work together towards building a prosperous future," reads part of the letter.

"On behalf of FIFA and all your friends of the international football community, we would like to join you and express our deepest sympathy on this 27th commemoration of the genocide. I wish you strength and success for the further development of football in Rwanda and I look forward, dear President, to seeing you again soon," he added.

Infantino was in Rwanda in February to launch FIFA's Regional Football Office (RDO) in Kigali, an event that signaled a testimony of excellent collaboration that already exists between Rwanda and FIFA.

The office will have the mandate to coordinate all its related activities in specific regions, provide strategic guidance to regional member associations, and provide recommendations to FIFA Headquarters for development support in the region.

Ferwafa, in return, thanked FIFA and Infantino for standing together with Rwanda during the commemoration.