Eritrean Senior Delegation On Working Visit to India

8 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 08 April 2021- Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab that are on a four-day working visit in India met and held talks with various Indian officials.

The delegation today, 8 March had separate meetings with India's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval for extensive discussion on multifaceted bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two officials stressed that India was very keen to take its relationship with Eritrea forward and that there were many possibilities for a strong partnership. The two sides agreed to boost economic and social cooperation as well as in key sectors of trade and investment.

They also agreed to hold regular consultations and exchanges on pertinent issues and developments.

