Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

8 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Northern Red Sea, Anseba, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, thirteen patients are from the Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Nakfa (2), and Gelaalo (1), in the Northern Red Sea Region. The other two patients are from the Quarantine Center in Gheleb. Anseba Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Anseba (7), and Central (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3146 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3393.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

8 April 2021

