Ghana: Korean Ambassador in Ghana Pays Courtesy Call On Asantehene

The Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Lim Jung-taek paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his three-day visit to the Ashanti Region.

The visit started from last week Tuesday to Thursday.

Mr Jung-taek used the opportunity to introduce himself to the Asantehene as the new Korean Ambassador to Ghana.

He told Osei Tutu II that he would do his best to strengthen and develop the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Korea and Ghana established diplomatic ties in 1977 and since then the relationship between them had grown in leaps and bounds.

Welcoming Mr Jung-taek, Osei Tutu II said he appreciated the contributions of the Republic of Korea to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

He urged the Korean government to share its experiences especially in the area of human resource management with Ghana.

The Asantehene underscored the need to strengthen the bilateral economic cooperation between his country and Korea, and to diversify the bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The government of Korea had completed a number of projects in Ghana in agriculture, health, science, technology and innovation as well as water projects.

Ghana continues to receive grants and loans from their Korean counterparts to undertake various projects.

In the area of education, more than 3,000 Ghanaian students had benefitted from Korean government scholarships awarded through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Every year, the Korean government provides training to Ghanaian workers in public institutions.

The overarching objective is to help the beneficiaries to support the transformation of their respective institutions.