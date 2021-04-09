Ghana: Umat Cuts Sod for U.S.$1.2 Million Lecture Hall

8 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Tarkwa — The sod was cut on Tuesday for the construction of a $1.2 million multi-purpose three-storey lecture hall for the Faculty of Mining and Minerals Technology at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, in the Western Region.

Funded by the Ghana Chamber of Mines Tertiary Education Fund (TEF), the project executed by Wilhelm Limited, is scheduled to be completed in two years to support teaching, learning and research at UMaT.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana's Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, remarked that, "This is the first major project of the Fund. UMaT is an essential institution in the training and moulding of the requisite human resource for the mining industry and other relevant sectors of Ghana's economy.

"The university's contribution to the training of professionals and researchers in the minerals sector means that it continues to attract more and more young people who see engineering as a career path worthy to be charted. While this is a positive development, it means the university's facilities have been stretched to its limits."

Mr Koney explained that the Chamber set up the TEF in 2019 to help improve the experience of teaching and learning in the UMaT for the first five years of the Fund, and, was happy that a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, Wilhelm Limited, noted for high quality performance, was executing the project.

He described that as a sure way to retain value in the country, particularly within the local economy of Tarkwa.

The CEO said he hoped that the contractor would complete the building within the agreed 24-month schedule so that it could be put to good use with regard to the intended purpose.

"This is just the beginning of a stronger partnership with the university. We are certain that the TEF will become the yardstick for setting up similar funds across universities in Ghana and the sub-region."Mr Koney declared.

He commended the Vice Chancellor of the UMaT and his team for supporting the Governing Board of the TEF for bringing the initiative into fruition and assured them that the Chamber would "continue to support you in positioning UMaT as the centre for human capital development in the mining sector in Ghana and beyond."

The Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah, applauded the collaboration between the university and the TEF and expressed the belief that teaching, learning, and research would be greatly enhanced.

