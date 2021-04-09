Gambia: Woman Allegedly Intoxicated, Raped

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

A 22-year-old woman (name withheld) was allegedly intoxicated and raped by two men, an offence contrary to Section 3 sub-section (2) (II) of the Sexual Offence Act, 2013.

The bill of indictment presented recently at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court by Inspector Jallow indicated that Mustapha Corr and Demba Jobe on the 17th day of January, 2021, at Kololi, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, jointly and severally raped the woman by intoxicating her with liquor which mentally incapacitated her and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

"How do you plead?" the interpreter asked Mustapha Corr, after reading the charge sheet to the accused persons.

"I am not guilty," he responded.

"Demba Jobe, are you guilty or not?" asked the interpreter.

"I deny the allegation," he answered.

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie subsequently granted the accused persons bail in the sum of D150,000 each with two Gambian sureties who should swear to an affidavit of means and deposit their ID cards with the registrar of the court.

Inspector Jallow on the 31stMarch, 2021, called the first witness, the woman herself, to tell the court what transpired between her and the accused persons and how it happened. She made some revelations before the court.

The presiding magistrate adjourned the matter until the 20thApril, 2021, for the witness to continue her evidence-in-chief.

