Gambia: Nftr President Calls On Adb for More Support

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Maimuna Sey Jawo

President of the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR - Gambia chapter) has called for more support from the African Development Bank (ADB) to enable the network implement more awareness activities for its members.

Abdoulie Nyockeh made this appeal at the end of five-day media training on basic principles of Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) regulations.

He disclosed that the training was organised by NFTR and GPPA with funding from the African Development Bank.

The objective of the network, he said, is to be the leading vibrant and reliable network in the country

NFTR president reminded that capacity building will continue to remain a driving tool for the network in a bid to ensure effective and efficiency reporting on key issues.

"The training was attended by (30) journalists from various media outlets and is geared towards building their capacity on public procurement procedures and guidelines."

Nyockeh equally outlined the need for journalists to be capacitated in all sectors, which he believes, will accord them more opportunity to better report factual and balance articles.

"I have no doubt that during the five-day training participants have established a strong relationship between GPPA and the media. I do hope that this relationship will continue to flourish in our future engagement.

At the end of the training, participants were awarded certificates in recognition of their participation during the training.

