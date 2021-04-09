Gambia: Gunjur Utd Stun Latrikunda Utd in 2nd Division League

Gunjur United on Tuesday defeated Latrikunda United 2-1 in their week-thirteen encounter of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.

The Coastal Town boys initially defeated the Latrikunda based-club 2-1 last season before their mid-week clash in the country's second tier.

Gunjur United came for the significant three points to boost their chances of gaining promotion the first division league next season.

The Coastal Town boys netted two astonishing goal in the match to earn a hard-fought victory over the Latrikunda based outfit.

Latrikunda United scored one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

Meanwhile, Gunjur United now gripped 22 points after thirteen league outings while Latrikunda United are with 16 points