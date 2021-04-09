Gambia: Man Reportedly Kills 24-Year-Old Girl, Commits Suicide

Tragedy struck the community of Busumbala as one Zeizom Gomez reportedly killed a(name withheld) and later committed suicide by hanging himself at a nearby well, The Point has been reliably informed.

Lamin Njie, spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force confirmed the development to The Point,

Saying: "I can confirm that the police have opened an investigation with regard to the incident. However, at the moment I can't confirm whether the girl was raped or not."

Meanwhile, there are reports that the suspect raped the young girl and later killed her and decided to take his own life by hanging himself.

The Point has learned that both the suspect and victim lived together in a family compound.