Gambia: Man Reportedly Kills 24-Year-Old Girl, Commits Suicide

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Tragedy struck the community of Busumbala as one Zeizom Gomez reportedly killed a(name withheld) and later committed suicide by hanging himself at a nearby well, The Point has been reliably informed.

Lamin Njie, spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force confirmed the development to The Point,

Saying: "I can confirm that the police have opened an investigation with regard to the incident. However, at the moment I can't confirm whether the girl was raped or not."

Meanwhile, there are reports that the suspect raped the young girl and later killed her and decided to take his own life by hanging himself.

The Point has learned that both the suspect and victim lived together in a family compound.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.