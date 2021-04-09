Gambia: Pa Dibba Scores Fourth League Goal for Adana

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian striker, Pa Amat Dibba scored his fourth league goal for his Turkish club Adana Demirspor during their 2-0 home win over Ankara Keciorengucu in their week twenty-eight fixture of the Turkish 1 Lig (Second Division league) played at the Yeni Adana Stadyumu on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored his side's opening goal with a superb strike in the 26th minute before Volkan Sen extended Adana' lead in the 90+4 minutes.

The Farafenni-born veteran striker now scored 4 goals (against Ankaraspor, Samsunspor, Istanbulspor and Ankara Keciorengucu) with four assists after twenty-five appearances for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demirspor.

The triumph moved Adana Demirspor to third position with 52 points, two points behind second place Samsungspor while Ankara Keciorengucu occupied seventh position with 46 points after 28 matches in the Turkish Second Division league.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.