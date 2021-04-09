Gambia: Pa Dibba Scores Fourth League Goal for Adana

Gambian striker, Pa Amat Dibba scored his fourth league goal for his Turkish club Adana Demirspor during their 2-0 home win over Ankara Keciorengucu in their week twenty-eight fixture of the Turkish 1 Lig (Second Division league) played at the Yeni Adana Stadyumu on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored his side's opening goal with a superb strike in the 26th minute before Volkan Sen extended Adana' lead in the 90+4 minutes.

The Farafenni-born veteran striker now scored 4 goals (against Ankaraspor, Samsunspor, Istanbulspor and Ankara Keciorengucu) with four assists after twenty-five appearances for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demirspor.

The triumph moved Adana Demirspor to third position with 52 points, two points behind second place Samsungspor while Ankara Keciorengucu occupied seventh position with 46 points after 28 matches in the Turkish Second Division league.