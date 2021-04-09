Gambia: GRA Boss Cautions Staff to Protect Institutional Values

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe, yesterday strongly cautioned the staff of his institution to protect and respect their institutional values. He made this remark in a visit to Brusubi Tax Office

Mr. Darboe said GRA is one of the leading and highly respectable corporate institutions in the country. In that regard, he urged staff to maintain the good image of the institution, which he described as paramount in the country's development.

He further stated that both the past and current management have struggled very hard to contribute to the betterment of the institution. The revenue expert also spoke about the need for the punctuality of staff and respect for seniors.

"I urge all my senior managers to lead by example and conduct themselves in a very positive manner. The managers should also endeavour to open up their doors to the junior staff."

He also seized the opportunity to commend the Brusubi Tax Office for their outstanding performance over the years, affirming that they demonstrated a huge sense of commitment and dedication in attaining their task revenue target.

"I thank every staff of the branch for their immense contribution towards attaining the GRA annual target. I will also extend my profound gratitude and appreciation for the excellent performance registered last year despite the coronavirus pandemic."

Deputy Commissioner General and Head of Domestic Tax EssaJallow, stated that Brusubi Tax Office has been performing excellently in contributing towards mobilising revenue collection.

GRA Board Chairperson Madam Lucy Faye Jagne also spoke on the need for the visit, saying the purpose is to return gratitude and appreciation for the fantastic job done. She continued that the staff have ensured that they went the extra mile by achieving their annual revenue target for the government.

She urged the GRA staff to continue the team spirit and hard work in improving and achieving revenue targets on yearly basis.

