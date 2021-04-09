Gambia: Demba Camara Dual Earns Attaya Boys Dippa Kunda League Trophy

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousainou J. Sawaneh

Midfielder Demba Camara's doubled strikes on Saturday earned Attaya Boys FC the 2021 Dippa Kunda league trophy.

Attaya Boys defeated Sombi FC 2-1 in a tightly-contested final played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

Attaya Boys FC Raul Savage was the first player to create chance for his side in the 14th minute of the match but his brilliant effort was saved by Sombi FC custodian Momodou Drammeh.

Midfielder Demba Camara gave Attaya Boys the lead in the 43rd minute of the match from Abou Camara's brilliant cross.

Striker Camara crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities in the first half but failed to score.

Midfielder Demba Camara scored the second goal for Attaya Boys FC in the 57th minute of the match from Youssuf Jangana's brilliant cross to earn his side Dippa Kunda league trophy.

Sombi FC fought back for equaliser and managed to pull back one goal through goalkeeper Momodou Drammeh in the 76 minute of the match from an excellent free-kick, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

Midfielder Demba Camara of Attaya Boys FC was the best Player of the tournament.

The tournament was bankrolled by Papa Drammeh.

