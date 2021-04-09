Gambia: Let's Motivate Our Teachers!

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Teaching is one of the most rewarding careers in any nation. Despite its importance, the profession is fast becoming an abandoned profession especially with the emergence of high paying jobs.

It is in the news that Jiffarong Basic Cycle School in the Lower River Region has been operating without a mathematics teacher since October 2020. This left many students in an appalling state ahead of next month's Grade 9 exams.

Yes, there are many factors that might lead to teachers losing enthusiasm for their work. And this will sound familiar to many. Teachers often said to not receive enough recognition from government especially looking at the low wages. And yet they spend long hours and months in classrooms amid stress and de-motivation.

Government should really motivate teachers, if not the country will see sharp decline and cross-carpeting to other fields. Of course everyone wants a high paying job to leave a better life.

By motivating our teachers simply means promoting quality education in the country. If teachers are happy with what they receive at the end of every month, obviously they will be motivated to go extra miles.

The government can do a lot by making the field more appealing to teachers by paying them more for their hardwork.

Improving the level of education cannot be attained in the absence of good teachers.

The lack of qualified person to teach grade seven, eight and nine students on mathematics in the said school is alarming. With exams just at the corner, how do we expect these students to perform in a subject that is without a teacher for months?

The school authorities should have informed the Directorate in Region 4.

It is disheartening that these students are left in the dark when their peers in our other school are undergoing their courses. In the end, they sit to the same examination?

Teaching is a noble profession. However, the area these days seems no not to receive the much attention it deserves. Even teachers themselves sometimes overlook the importance of their motivation in the profession. And teacher motivation is closely linked to student motivation, and teachers who are motivated to teach can trigger students' motivation to learn. Also, lack of motivation is discouraging many teachers to undertake postings in the provinces.

Teachers can have an impact on students for better or for worse but if teachers are motivated, this influence will be more positive.

Let's motivate teachers!

"Improving the level of education cannot be attained in the absence of good motivted teachers

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.