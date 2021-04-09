Gambia: Bakau Komani Extend Unbeaten Run in KM 3rd Division League

Bakau Komani last Thursday extended their unbeaten run in the 2020-2021 Kanifing Regional Third Division League to five matches after defeating Manjai United 2-1 in a well-contested match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Komani secured four wins and a draw from their five opening matches it played so far and is leading Group B with 13 points, a point ahead of second place Football Hero who beat sixth place Orange Stars 1-0 at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

Samger B FC moved to third with a 2-0 win over Prisons at Manjai. Formerly of the first division and now struggling in the obscurity of the regional third division, Bakau United recorded a moral boosting 2-0 victory over Masita FC.

Pell Sall Villa earned their first win of the campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat of Union United at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Blue Star and Flaminins cancelled each other out following a goalless draw at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

In Group A, Universal Sporting Boys drew goalless with Serrekunda United at SK West while LK Boys FC recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Newtown XI FC at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Superstars Academy lost to Kanifing East FC 2-0 at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai while BK West United and Munduk's game was postponed.

Kanifing East FC are currently leading Group A with nine points, just ahead of second place Blue Stars on goal difference followed by LK Boys FC who occupies third spot with eight points, but played a game less.

Universal Academy is fourth with seven points.

Source-GFF