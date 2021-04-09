Gambia: Bakau Komani Extend Unbeaten Run in KM 3rd Division League

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Bakau Komani last Thursday extended their unbeaten run in the 2020-2021 Kanifing Regional Third Division League to five matches after defeating Manjai United 2-1 in a well-contested match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Komani secured four wins and a draw from their five opening matches it played so far and is leading Group B with 13 points, a point ahead of second place Football Hero who beat sixth place Orange Stars 1-0 at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

Samger B FC moved to third with a 2-0 win over Prisons at Manjai. Formerly of the first division and now struggling in the obscurity of the regional third division, Bakau United recorded a moral boosting 2-0 victory over Masita FC.

Pell Sall Villa earned their first win of the campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat of Union United at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Blue Star and Flaminins cancelled each other out following a goalless draw at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

In Group A, Universal Sporting Boys drew goalless with Serrekunda United at SK West while LK Boys FC recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Newtown XI FC at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Superstars Academy lost to Kanifing East FC 2-0 at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai while BK West United and Munduk's game was postponed.

Kanifing East FC are currently leading Group A with nine points, just ahead of second place Blue Stars on goal difference followed by LK Boys FC who occupies third spot with eight points, but played a game less.

Universal Academy is fourth with seven points.

Source-GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.