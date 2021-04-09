Gambia: Darboe Declared As UDP's 2021 Flagbearer

8 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Ousianou Darboe has been unanimously elected as the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Party (UDP), almost a week after the party opened applications for the presidential candidate.

He was nominated by Amadou Kora of URR and seconded by Aja Mariama Sanneh of Brikama at the party's Central and Selection committees' meeting - committees that selected the Presidential Candidate for the 2021 Presidential Elections.

At least four applicants have applied and they were:

Abdou Darboe from Foni, he is currently the Deputy Regional Chairman of UDP and works at MRC.

OUSAINU DARBOE, former Vice President, a lawyer and currently the Secretary General of UDP,

OUSAINOU MBOOB is the KMC Regional Administrative Secretary,

4. . Lamin J. Darboe from Gungur

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.