Gambia: Darboe Declared As UDP's 2021 Flagbearer

Ousianou Darboe has been unanimously elected as the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Party (UDP), almost a week after the party opened applications for the presidential candidate.

He was nominated by Amadou Kora of URR and seconded by Aja Mariama Sanneh of Brikama at the party's Central and Selection committees' meeting - committees that selected the Presidential Candidate for the 2021 Presidential Elections.

At least four applicants have applied and they were:

Abdou Darboe from Foni, he is currently the Deputy Regional Chairman of UDP and works at MRC.

OUSAINU DARBOE, former Vice President, a lawyer and currently the Secretary General of UDP,

OUSAINOU MBOOB is the KMC Regional Administrative Secretary,

4. . Lamin J. Darboe from Gungur