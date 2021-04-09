Egypt: Foreign Ministry Organizes Field Tour for European Ambassadors in NAC

8 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Foreign Ministry organized on Thursday 8/4/2021 a field tour by ambassadors of European countries and Canada to the New administrative Capital.

The visit comes as part of the ministry's efforts to update foreign ambassadors in Cairo on the big achievements being realized in Egypt over the past six years and the comprehensive development process the country is undertaking.

The tour included the City of Culture and Arts, Business District, administrative towers and government district.

They also visited the Cathedral of the Nativity and Al Fattah Al Alem Mosque.

The diplomats listened to a detailed presentation on the stages of New Administrative Capital project and facilities granted for easy relocation of all embassies.

They expressed amazement at the progress rate of the project and the major accomplishments done in a record time.

