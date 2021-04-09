Egypt: ‎10th Summit of D-8 Kicks Off With Egypt Participation‎

8 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The 10th D-8 (Developing-8) summit kicked off on Thursday April 8,2021 with the participation of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli.

The virtual summit, hosted by Bangladesh, will approve a 2020-2030 roadmap for the organization that aims at enhancing cooperation among member states in trade, agricultural, food security, industrial cooperation, small and medium-sized enterprises, transport, energy, tourism and innovation domains.

The ministerial meeting, that preceded the summit, underlined the importance of fostering cooperation among member states to face the repercussions of Covid 19 pandemic.

They called for activating protocols signed among the D-8 countries to push forward economy and investments.

