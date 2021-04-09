Egypt: Mashat - 2020 Has Been Exceptional Year Amid Spread of Coronavirus

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat said that 2020 has been an exceptional year by all standards; with the world facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which she said has transcended geographical boundaries, and has had severe negative impacts not only on the health sector, but on the economic, financial and social ones as well.

Mashat made the remarks as part of a speech she delivered during "Human Rights: Building the Post Pandemic World" conference.

This year has highlighted the importance of international solidarity and multilateral cooperation for achieving repositioning and innovation, and channelling energies towards integration and building, the minister said.

The pandemic has been a catalyst for the countries' orientation to accelerating the pace of reforms, especially in the digital transformation field, strengthening social protection programs, food security and healthcare, including informal employment in the formal sector, and taking effective steps towards maintaining equal opportunities, particularly via empowering women, creating job opportunities for the youth, and supporting marginalized categories, she added.