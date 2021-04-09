Egypt: WHO Official - Egypt Was Able to Secure, Protect Its Citizens From Coronavirus

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Egypt Naeema al-Gasseer said on Thursday 8/4/2021 that Egypt has been able to secure and protect its citizens at the health, economic and social levels amid the spread of coronavirus.

Egypt has also succeeded in providing all relevant services despite the challenges resulting from the pandemic, Gasseer told "Human Rights: Building the Post Pandemic World" conference that is organized by the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies.

Although Egypt was one of the countries with the highest number of Hepatitis C virus infections, things have changed after the launch of the 100 Million Healthy Lives Initiative, she said, underscoring the significant role of such health initiatives.

Gasseer added that Cairo's role in confronting the coronavirus is great, pointing out to the efforts Egypt exerts to provide vaccines to its people.

In this regard, she noted that the World Health Organization is working on maintaining a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among countries, including Egypt.