Congo-Kinshasa: PM Reviews Outcome of Kinshasa Negotiations Over Ethiopia Dam

8 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli reviewed on Thursday 8/4/2021 with Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati the latest developments of many files, including the outcome of negotiations that were held in Congo's Kinshasa over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on April 4-5.

Kinshasa negotiations ended with no progress achieved and no agreement was reached on negotiations' resumption, Abdel Ati said.

He said Ethiopia rebuffed all suggestions and alternatives offered by the two downstream nations to re-launch negotiations to reach a solution to disputable technical and legal issues.

He also said the Egyptian and Sudanese sides showed flexibility during the talks to reach a binding agreement on the dam operation and filling but the Ethiopian side showed intransigence, a stance that will further complicate the situation and block reaching a satisfactory solution to all sides.

Sudan and Egypt were in favor of a proposal to include the European Union, United States and United Nations as mediators in the crisis but Ethiopia refused and snubbed other suggestions to restart negotiations.

Meanwhile, the minister reviewed the progress rate of many projects carried out by his ministry, including the national project for canal rehabilitation.

He said 1,430-kilometer-long canals were rehabilitated across the nation and work is under way for lining 4,584-kilometer-long canals.

Madbouli underlined the importance of this project in improving water management mechanisms, urging citizens to protect waterways from pollution.

Abdel Ati also expounded the ministry's efforts to turn from surface to modern irrigation, saying 260,000 feddans have now been resorted to modern irrigation methods that will help rationalize irrigation water and increase productivity.

