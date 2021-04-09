Egypt Welcomes U.S. Decision to Resume Aid to Palestinian People

8 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said on Thursday that Egypt welcomed the US administration's decision to resume economic, development and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, including financing the UNRWA.

In a press release, Hafez said the decision will contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinians.

He added that the decision will offer financial support to the unprecedented economic and humanitarian challenges.

The US decision will also help UNRWA provide necessary services to the Palestinian people, he said.

Hafez hailed the decision as reflecting Washington's interest in regional issues.

