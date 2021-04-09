Africa: Speech By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Virtual Leaders' Dialogue On ‎the Africa Covid-Climate Emergency

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate and the Most Merciful

Mr.Pinkemon, Mr. AkinumiAdesina,

Your Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is a great pleasure to co-share today's significant meeting, as climate change is one of the existential challenges defying our African continent,incurred by constantly inflicting heavy losses as a result of harsh climatic events bringing about climate change.

This is especially done with regard to the exacerbation of the persisting crises of water scarcity in some of its countries, including Egypt. This runs in a way that threatens the future of our peoples and endangers their security and safety.

Mainly, this is obvious in light of the insistence of some parties to establish enormous projects to misuse international rivers in an ill-considered and ill-thought-outprojects, neglecting the importance of preserving the safety and sustainability of international water resources and disregarding the global common challenge embodied in climate change and the repercussions.

Egypt upholds its support to the call of the UN Secretary-General to highly direct the developed countries to pay 50% of climate funding to developing countries to be able to adapt and be resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change. I also emphasize Egypt's solid and persistent commitment to climate change adaptation efforts.

Internally, we are currently working on developing an integrated national strategy on climate change in which adaptation is a major focus. Where regionally, the African Adaptation Initiative has been launched by Egypt in 2015, it has been activated and its headquarters is welcomed to be hosted in Egypt.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Coronavirus Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Internationally, Egypt and the United Kingdom (UK) have been co-shared an ambitious Climate Alliance Working Group on Adaptation, its roots return back to the UN Secretary-General Climate Action Summit in 2019. We also support the international efforts aimed at modernizing and raising the motivations of the nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement, especially by the developed countries.

In conclusion, I would like to refer that Egypt has made an official offer to host the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC). Moreover, Egypt seeks to reach a significant milestone on the road to push forward adaptation issues to top the international climate change agenda. In this regard, we aspire to support our African brothers and we pledge to work strenuously and sincerely to serve the interest of the continent and all its people.

We also look forward to co-work with the incoming British presidency of UNFCCC, in order to end-up the 26th session of the conference with effectively fruitful results promoting adaptation efforts on all levels.

Thank you for listening