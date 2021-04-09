Tunisia Participates in Libyan Dates and Olive Oil Fairs

8 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A delegation of 30 Tunisian businessmen took part in the 8th International Fair of dates and Related Industries and the 6th International Exhibition of Olive Oil in Tripoli, Libya, which run April 8-11.

Participating businessmen are operating in the food processing sector, particularly olive oil and dates. Representatives of national organisations, including the National Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (French: UTAP), the National Inter-branch Group for Dates and the Technical Packaging Centre are also part of the delegation.

The event offers the opportunity for exhibitors to meet with Libyan importers and suppliers and develop new business relationships. Tunisia eyes trade resumption.

The Tunisian stand was visited by Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohamed Ali Houij who was accompanied by Tunisia's ambasador in Tripoli. The minister highlighted the strong ties binding the two countries and said there is keenness to stimulate trade.

Libya is Tunisia's fifth customer on the world scale and its no.1 Arab and African customer with 3.5% of total exports in 2000.

The sector of agricultural products and food processing industries produces the largest share of exports to Libya (42%), followed by various industries (38%) and mechanical and electrical engineering industries(19%).

