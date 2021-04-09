Tunisia: Beit El Hikma Meeting - Towards Cancellation of More Than 30 Investment Authorisations

Tunis/Tunisia — "More than 30 authorisations relating to investment will be cancelled, out of a total of more than 200 authorisations requested in different sectors," said Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

He added, on Thursday, in a statement to the media at the end of the third consultation meeting in Beit El Hekma, part of the launch of the government's economic reform plan to address economic and social challenges, that this decision will send a positive message in the direction of eliminating all barriers to investment and liberalising the business climate.

During this meeting held in the presence of Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Marouan Abbasi, Minister of Economy, Finance and Investment Support, Ali Kooli as well as several representatives of national organisations and economic actors, the PM mentioned the continuation of these meetings in Beit El Hekma, which are focused on mechanisms to ensure economic recovery, the examination of the main components of the economic reform project to be presented to the donors of funds.

"From now until the end of April 2021, we will have all the results and recommendations from these meetings, as well as the main lines of the economic reform programme, which we will send to our economic and international partners so that they can help us implement these reforms and begin the rescue plan for the economy," he said.

«We call on all parties to join this effort to form a common front in discussions with our partners", he added.

Regarding the political situation, Mechichi said that the country has "a stable government that works and enjoys the confidence of the House of People's Representatives (French: ARP)".

"This government has engaged in a positive partnership with the various national organisations in a situation that requires a united front", said Mechichi, adding, "we hope that the rest of the stakeholders will have the same awareness because it is necessary to work together in the same direction.»

The PM expressed, on this occasion, his wish to complete the provisions of the ministerial reshuffle, specifying that "the situation will remain unchanged until the new ministers are called to swear in to start their work".

He added that a series of correspondence was sent to the Presidency of the Republic demanding that a date be set for these ministers to be sworn in and begin their work.

Mechichi also mentioned the existence of joint teams between the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), the representatives of the ministries and the Prime Ministry to work, in particular, on the reform of public enterprises to get out of this difficult situation.

Regarding the supplementary budget, he stressed that it will be prepared based on the measures and reforms that will be implemented after the completion of the preparation of the economic rescue programme.

Furthermore, the PM mentioned accompanying measures that will be put in place in addition to the preventive measures announced yesterday, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, related to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

He pointed out the seriousness of the health situation in the country, indicating that the accompanying measures will target the categories affected by the repercussions of the pandemic, with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

He stressed the need to apply these preventive measures which will be applied throughout the first half of the month of Ramadan with the possibility of lightening them during the second half, depending on the health situation.

The Prime Minister had declared, during the first meeting of Beit El Hikma held on March 17, 2021, that the effort currently focused on the elimination of all administrative obstacles within the framework of a coherent project to limit the number of authorisations for certain activities, within the framework of the policy to encourage investors.