Tunisia Fully Committed to International Mine Ban Agreements - Othman Jerandi

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, on Thursday, expressed «Tunisia's full commitment to international agreements banning landmines as well as its active endorsement of all regional and international efforts aiming at freeing the world from landmines which pose a threat to the lives of millions of people around the world.»

Jerandi was speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on "Mine Action and Peacekeeping".

In his remarks to the meeting chaired by the Vietnamese Foreign Affairs Minister, Jerandi called on all parties involved in conflicts to respect the provisions of international humanitarian law, human rights and stop the use of mines and explosive devices, reads a statement of the ministry.

The Foreign Minister called for boosting international cooperation in this field, stressing the need to provide financial resources so as to fund projects for their destruction in a bid to achieve the objective set by the 2014 Ottawa Treaty for a mine-free world in 2025.

Jerandi welcomed the efforts made by all stakeholders in the demining process.