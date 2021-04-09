Tunisia: Tabboubi, EU Ambassadors Discuss Economic and Social Issues

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi, on Thursday, met with European Union (EU) Ambassadors to Tunisia at the EU headquarters in Tunis.

The ambassadors reiterated their support for Tunisia, their commitment to its economic and social success and their appreciation for the Union's role in bringing the national dialogue in Tunisia to a successful end.

During the meeting, several economic, social and development issues, in relation with cooperation programmes between Tunisia and the EU were discussed.

Taboubi, for his part, emphasised the UGTT's willingness to encourage foreign investments in Tunisia, on the basis of respect for decent working conditions and the labour code.

He commended the role of the EU in supporting Tunisia's economy and creating job opportunities in the country.

He also underscored the importance of the EU's support democracy in Tunisia and in the region, especially with the improvement of the Libyan situation.

Speaking with the Italian ambassador, Taboubi raised the issue of Italian waste in Tunisia, stressing the need for the Italian company to return the waste.