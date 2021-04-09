Tunisia: Coronavirus - Monastir Reports Additional Fatality, 107 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Monastir reported Thursday one more COVID-19 death and 107 more infections, which took the number of fatalities and positive cases since the outbreak to 425 and 15,807, respectively, according to figures published by the local health directorate.

The number of hospitalised patients reached 105, with a 64.8% occupancy rate in hospitals.

There are 848 active cases in the region, according to the same source.

Monsatir has a «very high» infection rate, i.e. 113 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.