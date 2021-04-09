Tunisia: Coronavirus - Bizerte Sees Two Deaths and 70 More Infections

8 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Bizerte has recorded two coronavirus-related deaths, bringing total fatality numbers in the region to 395, said local health director Jameleddine Saidani.

The region also recorded 70 more new cases of infections, taking to 7702 the total number of positive cases detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. 7222 recoveries were also registered and 1440 people are placed in quarantine.

Saidani added that the occupancy rate in public and private hospitals has risen to 43%, noting an upsurge in the number of infections compared to the same period last month.

In addition, 4758 people among health professionals and the elderly have received their first doses of vaccine, until April 7, 2021, said the official.

