Cameroon: Legacy of a Great Mind

8 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

In his tribute to the late Professor Daniel Lantum who died on 15 February 2021.

In his tribute to the late Professor Daniel Lantum who died on 15 February 2021, Christian Cardinal Wiyghansai Tumi, after appreciating the great works the professional icon did for the sick as a physician, declared, "You were sent on earth to do these good works... By your death, God is telling us, you have finished doing what he created you and you alone to do on Earth."

What an assurance and acknowledgement of the truth that God calls home committed servants of His when He knows that the tasks He assigned them have been fully

In his life time, this venerated man of God knew that by the time his God would want him back home, following the completion of assignments, there would be no need to seek an evacuation abroad, or rush to a Referral hospital for medical attention.

His insistence to be left to breath his last at home and not in a hospital, signified the conviction that God had already given him enough time to accomplish the tasks assigned him. Hence no regrets about an abrupt or untimely exit."

After living and celebrating 90 Good Fridays and Easter Sundays, the 91st of this great commemoration in Christendom would mark the transition of an emblematic shepherd. Like his kindred, of blessed memory, Professors Bernard Fonlon, Daniel Lantum, and Arch Bishop Paul Verdrekof, not forgetting the Rev. Father Wankoui Aloysius who had served God and fellow Cameroonians with a holistic mind, Cardinal Christian Tumi has transited to God's celestial kingdom leaving behind great lessons worth remembering and emulating.ined

In his service to the Christian church, the fatherland, (Cameroon) and kindred in particular, Christian Cardinal Tumi taught us that venerated stewardship demands an awareness of the holistic needs of God's creation, and the challenge to serve him with a mature Christian mind. If God our Creator did not accept the cardinal's commitment and genuine completion of assigned tasks, this apostle of peace and divine stewardship would not have left this sinful world at a time Christians, are commemorating the sacrificial death of Christ Jesus and His resurrection; the significant truth that Christians worship a living savior.

With this great lesson from an emblematic spiritual icon, who would doubt that it pays to be humble, hard - working, patriotic, and above all, God - fearing in our stewardship to the Creator and His creation?

