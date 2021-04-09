Cameroon: Good Governance - Cameroon Goes in for 'Open Government'

The second phase of the Open Government in Cameroon project was launched in Yaounde on April 7, 2021.

Cameroon has engaged in the second phase of the "Open Government " project which is the culture of governance that promotes the principles of transparency, integrity, accountability and the participation of all parties to the service of democracy, inclusive growth and effectiveness of public services.

The launching ceremony of the project was chaired at the Yaounde Hilton on April 7, 2021 by the Technical Adviser at the Prime Minister's Office, Professor Pekassa Ndam who represented the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute. The event organise by the National Programme on Governance brought together mostly Secretaries General of Ministries and other State institutions, representatives of civil society organisations and representatives of local authorities. The four fundamental pillars of the "Open Government" include transparency, participation of citizens, collaboration and accountability. Its benefits are support to draft reforms and modernisation of public action, boosting legitimacy by including citizens in the choices and public actions thereby giving more adequate answers to their needs. Other benefits include strengthening citizens trust in public institutions, notably through the transparency of their actions and improvement of the quality of public services, improving the effectiveness of ways of governance and management of public funds and favours integrity in public actions and accountability of public agents and elected officials.

Speaking during the event, the Deputy Coordinator of the National Programme on Governance, Sume Eyoh Epie said the launching of the second phase of "Open Government in Cameroon" marked the beginning of work with the technical support of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to elaborate proposals for a road map for the project. She specified that after the launching ceremony, the Working Group will meet and draw up a plan of action on the way forward with Cameroon's partners in the Open Government project, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.