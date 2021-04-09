Cameroon: Humanitarian Response Plan - 2021 Priorities Outlined

Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji presided at the launch of the said plan in Yaounde on April 7, 2021.

In line with government's policy of assisting the vulnerable population especially internally displaced persons and refugees, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has launched the 2021 edition of the Humanitarian Response Plan. The Minister kick-started the eight edition of the programme in Yaounde on April 7, 2021 in the presence of other government officials and members of the diplomatic corps including representatives of United Nations agencies in Cameroon.

In his preliminary statement, Minister Atanga Nji said the initiative put in place since 2014 by the President of the Republic seeks to assist persons in difficult situations by providing basic materials to them. He noted that government has a mastery in the management of refugees and has also stood by its citizens during catastrophies and challenging times such as the ongoing situation in the North West and South West Regions, Boko Haram insurgency in the Far North Region. "Humanitarian assistance is first of all the responsibility of the government. It is the government that outlines assistance policies and then works in collaboration with partners," Minister Atanji Nji noted.

According to the Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Carla Martinez, the 2021 humanitarian response plan, an initiative collectively worked upon by all stakeholders, has four main priority areas. Strengthening rapid response for emergencies, increasing humanitarian assistance factors, reducing vulnerability through collaboration and strengthening accountability are the fundamental components which the plan will address in the course of the year. She equally highlighted some challenges such as insecurity which restricts movement, and communities not accessible by car as a major setback in the effective implementation of the plan.

On his part, the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Matthias Naab said Cameroon is facing three crisis situation therefore the need for humanitarian assistance to the affected population. "Two of the crisis are generated externally, that is the Boko Haram insurgencies and the influx of refugees from the Central African Republic to the East Region of Cameroon," he stated, adding that the crisis situation is caused internally following the socio-political situation in the two English speaking regions. The UN official further stated that together with government, they target meeting three million persons out of the estimated 4, 4 million persons identified in need of assistance