Cameroon: North West - Peace-Building Prioritised

8 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

North West Regional Assembly Executives learn innovative performance-based budget practices.

Principles and dynamics of programming budget and implementation was at the centre of a workshop on April 6-8, 2021 in Bamenda to help the North West Regional Assembly deliver on the development aspirations of the region.

The workshop was scheduled to end with an elaboration of the draft budget of the region, summed up in clear indicators for collective actions to achieve. The draft budget was elaborated during the workshop that drilled the Regional Assembly Executive members on the dynamics of the performance budget - based approach. Setting the tone on the workshop, the Speaker of the Regional Assembly Executive, Prof, Fru Angwafo III stressed the importance of a peace-building budget for the region which features as one with a specificity with the socio-political crisis to blame. The Speaker acknowledged the importance of the workshop with a road map and an action plan.

