Liberia: Supreme Court Trashes Edith Gongloe-Weh's Petition for Recount, Re-Run in Nimba Senatorial Election

Monrovia — The Supreme Court has denied Nimba County Senatorial Candidate Edith Gongloe Weh petition for a re-run and recount of the county's December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

According to the Court, the petition of candidate Gongole Weh lacks legal basis and is based on mere allegations.

The Bench has, therefore, asked the National Elections Commission to resume jurisdiction over the matter.

This means that the elections commission will now proceed to certificate Rep. Jeremiah Koung who was backed by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the election.