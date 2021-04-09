Liberia: Supreme Court Trashes Edith Gongloe-Weh's Petition for Recount, Re-Run in Nimba Senatorial Election

8 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — The Supreme Court has denied Nimba County Senatorial Candidate Edith Gongloe Weh petition for a re-run and recount of the county's December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

According to the Court, the petition of candidate Gongole Weh lacks legal basis and is based on mere allegations.

The Bench has, therefore, asked the National Elections Commission to resume jurisdiction over the matter.

This means that the elections commission will now proceed to certificate Rep. Jeremiah Koung who was backed by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the election.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.