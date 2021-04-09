Zimbabwe: Winning ICC Award Will Be a Huge Boost - Williams

SEAN WILLIAMS says winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month award will be provide Zimbabwe cricket, in particular, and the country, in general, with a huge boost.

Just a month after hitting a career-best rating, on the global Test rankings, the Chevrons skipper is keen to add another milestone.

Williams was named alongside Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India, for the March awards.

This is the first time a Zimbabwean player has been short-listed in the monthly awards.

"It's amazing, just being there among the nominees. It's a tough short-list," he told The Herald yesterday.

"It has always been one of my dreams (to win an international award) from childhood because I used to follow and admire big name players, winning these awards.

"But, I didn't expect this to happen to me.

"So, I am grateful that the ICC have recognised my efforts and I am actually in the running for this award.

"I am also happy for Zimbabwe Cricket and the fans, this is fantastic for all of us because it goes to show that anyone from Zimbabwe can also do it.

"So, it will be great if the fans would vote for me as well. It's a tough short-list, like I said. You can see these guys (Khan and Kumar) are world class players.

"It will be nothing short of amazing, if I walk away with the award and it will, no doubt, be the highlight of my career."

Williams was outstanding when Zimbabwe played two Tests against Afghanistan last month.

He was voted man-of-the-series for his two centuries, in three innings, as Zimbabwe drew 1-1 with Afghanistan, in the Test series, in Abu Dhabi.

He scored a total of 264 runs and took two wickets.

He also went on to play three T20Is, against the same opponents, where he scored 45 runs, with a strike rate of 128.57.

Khan, of Afghanistan, took 11 wickets, as his team won the second Test against Zimbabwe.

He followed that up with six wickets, in the 3-0 T20I victory, for his side.

Kumar, from India, played three ODIs against England where he took six wickets with an economy rate of 4.65.

He also went on to play five T20Is against them, where he took four wickets, with an economy rate of 6.38.

He was the stand-out bowler on either side in the white ball series between India and England.

The ICC introduced the Player of the Month awards in January this year to "recognise and celebrate the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year."

An independent ICC Voting Academy, comprising former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world, will team up with fans to vote for the ICC Men's Player of the Month, and ICC Women's Player of the Month.

In the women's game, the ICC Awards Nominations Committee short-listed Lizelle Lee of South Africa, and the Indian duo of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Punam Raut.

Fans can vote on www.icc-cricket.com for their favourite ICC Player of the Month.

The winner will be announced on Monday.

Williams recently made giant strides on the ICC Test batting rankings following his outstanding performances against Afghanistan.

He was the biggest beneficiary in the latest rankings after he jumped to number 24, to become Zimbabwe's highest-ranked Test batsman. He was previously on 68th place in the world, and the fourth, among his Zimbabwean teammates.

But, the 34-year-old, who recently recovered from a back injury, is now the Chevrons' best-ranked batsman in the longer format, after he overtook ex-captain, Brendan Taylor.

To his credit, Williams has scores of 18, 39, 107, 53*, 105, 8 and 151* as Test captain and the recent milestones brought him his career best rating on the ICC rankings.

He has thrived in the longer version of the game, despite having been given added responsibility after taking over the skipper's armband, from Hamilton Masakadza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's been tough mentally. Apart from the usual duties required of you as a player, a lot of work, mentally, is also required.

"Obviously, game time is also key to boost confidence.

"To be honest, it's been a demanding period but I believe I have delivered what I could have under the circumstances.

"I am sure it is because of a lot of personal training that I have also given myself.

"I would possibly want to push more and continue to get my game to a much higher level. I feel I can do it.

"The last few years, I think, I have somewhat performed below the best of my abilities but it's in the past now," said Williams.

It has been a good time for Williams who, in February last year, welcomed the birth of his first child.

He missed the one-off Test against Bangladesh to be with his wife to welcome the baby girl.

"Most amazing moment in our lives, blessed with a beautiful baby girl," Williams tweeted then, sharing the family picture on Twitter.