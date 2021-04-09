Zimbabwe: Us$9,3m for Water Works Upgrade

Herald Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has injected US$9,3 million through devolution funds for the upgrade and rehabilitation of Morton Jaffray and Warren Control water works to improve water supply across the city.

The rehabilitation of the water works which is being carried out by a South African company called Agrico is set to improve water provision.

Water woes have persisted in Harare and the MDC-led council chose to be quiet for a long time, further worsening the water situation with clear signs that it is heading for the worst.

Last year, Harare supplied 380 mega litres of water per day to its residents and this year they are supplying 442 mega litres and after the refurbishments the local authority is targeting 614 mega litres per day.

State Minister for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo accompanied with State Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Oliver Chidau, senior Government officials and council officials yesterday toured Morton Jaffray and Warren Control water works.

Minister Gumbo said he was happy that the devolution funds were making an input in water provisions.

"About US$9,3 million has been injected through the devolution funds and that is also a good sign, a good injection for this development.

"The US$9,3 million is not enough, talking to the engineers, they still need another US$2 million to make sure that all that which they require for all the works to be done in order to make sure that Harare is sufficiently supplied with water is done," he said.

Minister Chidau said the provision of water was a key component of Government's agenda to ensure good service delivery and improve the general standard of living in Harare and Zimbabwe at large.