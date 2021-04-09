Zimbabwe: Us$9,3m for Water Works Upgrade

9 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has injected US$9,3 million through devolution funds for the upgrade and rehabilitation of Morton Jaffray and Warren Control water works to improve water supply across the city.

The rehabilitation of the water works which is being carried out by a South African company called Agrico is set to improve water provision.

Water woes have persisted in Harare and the MDC-led council chose to be quiet for a long time, further worsening the water situation with clear signs that it is heading for the worst.

Last year, Harare supplied 380 mega litres of water per day to its residents and this year they are supplying 442 mega litres and after the refurbishments the local authority is targeting 614 mega litres per day.

State Minister for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo accompanied with State Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Oliver Chidau, senior Government officials and council officials yesterday toured Morton Jaffray and Warren Control water works.

Minister Gumbo said he was happy that the devolution funds were making an input in water provisions.

"About US$9,3 million has been injected through the devolution funds and that is also a good sign, a good injection for this development.

"The US$9,3 million is not enough, talking to the engineers, they still need another US$2 million to make sure that all that which they require for all the works to be done in order to make sure that Harare is sufficiently supplied with water is done," he said.

Minister Chidau said the provision of water was a key component of Government's agenda to ensure good service delivery and improve the general standard of living in Harare and Zimbabwe at large.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.