Africa: Two Lawmakers' War of Word Gets African Youth Peer Review Committee Attention

A group under the bender" African Youth Peer Review Committee" is calling on the Liberian Legislature to support all effort for the establishment of War Crime Court in Liberia.

The African youth call comes just few days after two members of the Liberian Legislature engaged in a war of world on issues relating to 14 year war in Liberia that damaged lives and properties.

The youth group said they see such unfolding between the two members of the Legislature as unfortunate and is calling on members of that body to unanimously support the call for War Crime Court as it has become evident by the action of Representative Seboe that victims of the war are still yearning for justice.

AYPRC wants President George Weah to exercise political will by establishing the War Crimes Court in Liberia since indeed he has once been in the vanguard of such advocacy twelve years ago.

"We believe the only way victims of the war can be extremely satisfy and mentally stable is when retributive justice is applied to perpetrators of the civil crisis" a release signed by Jeddlee Stephens- Kinnii, national Coordinator of the group said.

It went on to say, "AYPRC is meanwhile urging other local and international civil society organizations to continuously trumpet the calls for Wars Crimes Court Establishment in Liberia as it is the best way to give justice to those who lost their lives during the country's arm-conflict eighteen (18) years ago."

Recently, two members of the House of Representatives in persons of Dixon Wlawlee Seboe of Montserrado County and George E. S. Boley of Grand Gedeh County were at each other throats accusing and justifying their actions during the war years.

It was on Thursday, March 26, 2021, during the House of Representatives plenary sitting, Representative Dixon Wlawlee Seboe openly confronted his colleague, Representative. George E. S. Boley of Grand Gedeh County for allegedly killing members of his family during Liberia's bloody civil war. Representative Seboe while in session in an emotional tone accused his colleague, Representative Boley by saying, "This man killed my family members; He needs to face the war crimes Court."

His statement was responded to by the Grand Gedeh County lawmaker wherein her referred to his colleague as a "Pathological liar," denying all of the accusations levied against him, Representative Boley and others who were shortlisted in the 2012 Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report as one of the individuals whose warring faction -the Liberia Peace Council (LPC) committed heinous crimes and crimes against humanity.

P Taylor Descends on Gbarnga City Cooperation

-- Points out dirtiness in the City

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Gbarnga-Liberia Vice President and Standard Bearer of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor has slammed the Gbarnga City Cooperation (GCC) for what she describes as its failure to improve cleanliness of the City.

Addressing the Press recently in Gbarnga, Bong County, VP Taylor, among other things, averred that the City of Gbarnga has been kicked into dirtiness, as the results of the City government of Gbarnga's failure to ensure massive improvement in the city through its cleanliness in the County.

"This Mayor was appointed to seek the interest of the people and the City. I want the leadership of this City government to take responsibility of the people's interest through the city cleanliness," VP Taylor stressed.

The tough-talking former Bong County Senator now Vice President of Liberia pointed out that the Gbarnga City Cooperation has created an 'artificial gap' in handling the affairs of the City.

She disclosed that the current condition of the City have been proven by the among of grass that have cover various public buildings and garbage in the City.

The Liberian first female Vice President has vowed to launch a one day cleaning up campaign in the County in other to clean the city.

She's at the same time calling on youth of the County to help the GCC in cleaning the city.

Many citizens in the County have been accusing the Gbarnga City Cooperation of doing nothing to have the city clean.

The Bongese have been complaining on the dirtiness of city by the amongst of grass that have engulfed public buildings including the Gbarnga administrative building which host the Superintendent of the County and other local government officials.

It can be recalled that recently, Gbarnga City Law Mayor Madam Lucia Herbert told journalists in the County that her office is challenged with working material or tools and finance to pay those are trying to clean the City.

Madam Herbert revealed that the only Truck the City Cooperation is using to collect garbage have been down for months, noting that they're now ranting private vehicle in the County to collect garbage.

The Gbarnga City Cooperation boss said sometimes the owner (s) of those vehicles increase their rant which some time they have to be begging.

She disclosed that her administration is trying to keep the City Clean, but the challenges they are facing is or are too many.

Madam Herbert is begging well-meaning Bongese help the GCC with working material in the County.