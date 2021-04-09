Liberia: LACC Acting Boss Cleared

The Liberia Anticorruption Commission (LACC) has finally cleared Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala of corruption charges after weeks of thorough investigation carried out recently.

The investigation was commissioned by the LACC based on the request of its former Executive Director, Atty. Mohammed Fahnbulleh. Atty. Fahnbuleh had accused Cllr. Gbala of alleged corruption at the institution just prior to the resignation of Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike.

As a result of Atty. Fahnbulleh's accusation which was directed to Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike just before his resignation from the commission, an internal investigation was ordered by Cllr. Nwabudike. It is reported that Cllr. Gbala agreed to participate in the investigation eventhough he was absent on leave when the charges were brought.

The investigation which led to a conduct of series of interviews with employees of the entity at last vindicated Cllr. Gbala with all employees testifying that they were unaware of any such actions on the part of Cllr. Gbala that amounted to acts of corruption.

In its findings, the investigative report advised that going forward, the LACC administration should carry out proper due diligence when processing newly hired staff or new commissioners who are appointed by the president before making payments to their bank accounts. That it would help prevent unnecessary embarrassments to both the staff and the commission.

In related news, a number of pro-democracy organizations have lauded the LACC for taking the bold step to investigate one of its own staff. They asserted that such actions require extreme will and therefore signifies to the public that the LACC is up for business and a new start. In separate press releases, the Liberian CSO Anticorruption Coalition as well as the Integrity Watch welcomed the report and promised to begin a new relationship with the LACC now that Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike had exited the LACC.