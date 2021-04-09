Liberia: LACC Acting Boss Cleared

8 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Liberia Anticorruption Commission (LACC) has finally cleared Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala of corruption charges after weeks of thorough investigation carried out recently.

The investigation was commissioned by the LACC based on the request of its former Executive Director, Atty. Mohammed Fahnbulleh. Atty. Fahnbuleh had accused Cllr. Gbala of alleged corruption at the institution just prior to the resignation of Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike.

As a result of Atty. Fahnbulleh's accusation which was directed to Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike just before his resignation from the commission, an internal investigation was ordered by Cllr. Nwabudike. It is reported that Cllr. Gbala agreed to participate in the investigation eventhough he was absent on leave when the charges were brought.

The investigation which led to a conduct of series of interviews with employees of the entity at last vindicated Cllr. Gbala with all employees testifying that they were unaware of any such actions on the part of Cllr. Gbala that amounted to acts of corruption.

In its findings, the investigative report advised that going forward, the LACC administration should carry out proper due diligence when processing newly hired staff or new commissioners who are appointed by the president before making payments to their bank accounts. That it would help prevent unnecessary embarrassments to both the staff and the commission.

In related news, a number of pro-democracy organizations have lauded the LACC for taking the bold step to investigate one of its own staff. They asserted that such actions require extreme will and therefore signifies to the public that the LACC is up for business and a new start. In separate press releases, the Liberian CSO Anticorruption Coalition as well as the Integrity Watch welcomed the report and promised to begin a new relationship with the LACC now that Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike had exited the LACC.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.