Liberia: 'My Desire to Improve the Lives of Young Girls Remains Uncompromising'

Liberia's First Lady Clar Marie Weah burning desire to help improve the lives of adolescent and under-privileged girls of Liberia appears to be unquenched.

At a one day interactive discussion with students of the ELWA Academy in the Rehab community on Saturday March 3, 2021, Madam Weah recommitted her quest to work in ensuring that life becomes easier for in her words "for the eloquent future leaders of the society."

According to her she wants to give girls the opportunity that she did not have when she was coming up as a child.

She said over the period her interest has always been to help girls because they are the future leaders of the Country.

"At age eight, my father died and my mother traveled as such I grew up with other family members and relatives at which time I had little opportunity, I was shy and sometimes insecure but over time, I grew confidence", she told the young students of the ELWA Academy.

Madam Weah was at the same time quick to motivate the girls to believe in themselves and have self confidence, respect for their parents and teachers as well as older folks in society adding that they should in priority take their education very seriously.

"Your voice matters, stand up for something, she re-emphasized to the kids.

The Liberian First Lady disclosed to the kids that she will work along with them in order to push members of the National Legislature to see the need to look into some of their pressing national issues confronting them on a daily basis.

In response some of the parents and teachers of the students praised Mrs. Weah for her support and willingness to help improve the lives of the future leaders of Liberia.

At the same time the happy students first of its kind to interact with the Mother of the Land promised to lift up to the call of Madam Weah.

However, the kids challenge national government through madam Weah and relevant stakeholders to address some of their concerns.

They named: hardship of which their parents are confronted with, improve quality education for them, insecurity as it relates to rape and other forms of violence of which some of their peers have been victimized among others.

Others are the removal of their peers from the streets and ensure that they go back to school and remain in school including youth who are in the streets and are abusing drugs commonly known as zogoes.

The Liberian Humanitarian used the occasion to challenge the population in general to help support and protect the kids of Liberia and not to abuse and mistreat them at their detriment.

Meanwhile, madam Weah further indicated that with the ongoing construction of the future home for girls and under privileged children of Liberia Which will provide them free education and lodging , it will restore the lost hopes to them as she assured them of doing more for the betterment of the society and the kids in particular.